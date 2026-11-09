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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you found out on a second date that someone has herpes, would you still want to see them, or would you be cutting them out of your life?

This 29-year-old man recently took a 28-year-old woman out on a second date. He kissed her on the first and second dates, and he says that their chemistry has been amazing.

She's really an incredible girl with an interesting personality and a top-notch career. Oh, and it certainly doesn't hurt that she's gorgeous, in addition to her accomplishments.

"After our date last night, I sent her my recent STD screening result and told her that I value trust and transparency, and to get that out of the way early, I am all clean, although I don’t think my bloodwork tested for herpes; I guess that’s not common," he explained.

"After I sent that message, she was honest with me and said she got...herpes from an ex who was not honest with her. I reacted well and told her thanks for being honest, and it doesn’t change how I think of her."

"But honestly, it kinda does. I’m wondering if I should stop dating her. I was kinda pushing to have [sleep with her]on our second date, but she was busy the rest of the night, so couldn’t."

He is worried about getting bumps on his lips or getting sick after she disclosed that she has herpes. After doing his own research, he learned that a lot of people have herpes but aren't officially diagnosed.

This girl did mention that she had a breakout at first, but has gone four years without a single symptom. He's left wondering if he should keep seeing her or cut it off, given that she has HSV-2.

It's estimated that 18.6 million people in America have HSV-2, but 85 to 90% of them are undiagnosed or asymptomatic. It's far more common in women than in men, with women making up about 65% of outbreaks.

woman in a brown dress Martin Stock Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a brown dress

Yes, there is no cure for it, but the good news is that it's manageable. So, I think if he likes her, it's worth trying it to keep on seeing this girl, because there are a few different ways he can lower his risk of contracting HSV-2.

Also, she deserves a round of applause for being honest and not hiding this!

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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