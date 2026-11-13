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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 13, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Discovering that a close friend has lived a decades-long double life can permanently alter how you view their character, even when you aren't the person they betrayed.

This woman's 57-year-old friend has two adult kids and was married twice, and she recently revealed to her a shocking secret that she can't stop thinking about.

"...She cheated on two husbands, assorted strays, and dozens of lovers with the same guy for twenty-eight years in a nearby town and never got caught," she explained.

"All this while the second husband was building her a beautiful home in the country 20 miles away. I'm trying to wrap my mind around the visual of her [sleeping with] this other guy, then going home to hubby as if nothing was happening."

"I wonder if the other man also had a family and if the cheater ever [cared]. I don't know why it bothers me so much, but I don't look at her in the same way anymore."

She's really not trying to judge her friend, but she's appalled that there are people out there carrying around countless steamy secrets, and their loved ones are unsuspecting victims.

If she were in the shoes of her friend's husband, she would be heartbroken and out for revenge.

Her friend is the kind of girl who effortlessly wraps men around her finger. She thinks that if her husband had ever found out about her infidelity, she would have told him to get with the program or take a hike, considering she never has a problem finding men to love her.

Her friend is gorgeous, and men just flock to her without her having to do anything to catch their eyes. Even though she's older, she still is beautiful and attractive. She doesn't wear makeup or have any showy clothes. She's just very sophisticated and alluring.

woman in a black dress T.Den_Team - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a black dress

"Have things changed that much that this is acceptable now? The husband died by drowning a few years later. She was able to sell the house for a large sum of money and used the funds to travel the world and not have to work," she continued.

"At this point, the out-of-town lover is out of the picture, as he has grown too old. I have no idea if he's been replaced, but I have a feeling he probably has. What would you have done had this happened to you and you found out?"

I just want to address her feeling unsettled and repulsed by her friend's secret, because it isn't about being overly judgmental; it's a natural reaction when someone you trusted reveals a complete lack of empathy for the people who loved them most.

And sadly, I think there are still people out there who get cheated on and have no clue, though I would like to believe it's harder to pull this off with smartphones and the internet.

What's the craziest secret one of your friends shared with you?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 13, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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