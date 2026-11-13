If you cheated on your spouse with not one, but two people, would you hold out hope that they would forgive you and let you save the marriage?

Back in June, this woman and her husband were moving to a new state, but they got into an enormous fight that came close to tearing them apart for good.

Her husband suggested that he move and she stay behind for five months so they had some time apart and space to think about what they wanted.

Their marriage had been in trouble for some time, and she says their foundation just was not solid in the least. She didn't agree with her husband going while she didn't, but he made the decision to move without her.

"I was extremely heartbroken and lonely. The man I had spent every single day with was gone, and although it was supposed to be temporary, I felt abandoned," she explained.

"All the resentment that had built up over time, along with him leaving me behind on our plan, just destroyed me. A month later, I turned into someone I didn’t recognize."

"I sought validation from others, went on a few dates, and ultimately ended up sleeping with two people. I cheated on my husband. In the moment, I didn’t care. My husband and I were still having issues, even with the distance, and I despised him. Instead of bettering myself as a person, I harbored resentment toward my husband and proceeded to taint myself."

Her husband was the first man she ever slept with, so now she feels like she not only defiled herself, but also the sacredness of her marriage.

She feels repulsed by her actions, and she can see now that she only wanted her husband. For the last two months, she's been striving to be better.

STOCKEROcr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling

At the end of this month, she's supposed to finally move with her husband, and three evenings ago, the guilt overwhelmed her, and she felt like she had to tell him about her infidelity.

She confessed, which broke her husband. He did ask for details, but she refused to give him that. She just told him what guys she cheated on him with and when she did it, and that was it.

"He cursed me out and told me he hopes I die, which was expected. The call was short. I apologized, and he then hung up. For the past two months, I have been extremely remorseful about what I’ve done," she added.

"I was just going to keep it to myself and become a better person, but I couldn’t hold it in anymore. He had to know. My husband refuses to answer my calls, and all he does is curse me out through text messages all day, every day. I know it’s over."

"There is no coming back from such a betrayal. I’ll live with this guilt and shame for the rest of my life, and rightfully so. What should I do for now? My husband texts me all these things, but should I respond? Should I ignore him and let him vent?"

If she does reply, she's not sure what to write back. Sorry doesn't really cut it, and apologizing doesn't make anything better at the moment.

She and her husband don't have any kids, so she's not sure if she should leave him alone. She still really wants to be with him and to make their marriage work, but she doubts that will be possible.

"I still love him and want to save our marriage, but I don’t know whether to give him space, respond to his text messages, or accept that it’s over," she concluded.

Well, it doesn't matter if she wants to save her marriage, because it's all about her husband and what he wants to do now, and it doesn't seem like he's going to come around and want the same thing.

I also don't agree with her withholding information about her affairs, as it came across as evasive and didn't allow her husband the information he needed to hopefully heal.

The best thing she can do is grant him an easy divorce, not make it ugly, and work on herself so that the next man that comes into the picture doesn't have her ruin his life, too.

What advice do you have for her?

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