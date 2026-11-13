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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 13, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If the romance in your marriage was dead and gone, yet your spouse was pushing you to have a second baby with them, would you consider that a good idea?

This 33-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife have a baby who is currently 14 months old. The problem in his marriage is that he is living in a bedroom that is so dead, it's not even funny.

His wife is not interested in being romantic with him at all, and they didn't do anything while she was pregnant. In fact, they have only slept together twice in the last two years.

He was more than accommodating of his wife while she was pregnant and postpartum, and he didn't ask for anything. However, he has made a couple of comments on occasion lately about their dead bedroom, which his wife ignores.

"We have talked about having another kid. Now, just yesterday, she brought up that she is ovulating and wants to try for another baby," he explained.

"I do want another baby, but I was a little upset when she brought it up to me. Am I justified in being upset? I have wanted to be intimate for the sake of being intimate."

"I want it to be fun...but now that she wants to try for a baby, I am expected to do my duty to just jump right in and put a baby inside of her?"

He feels a bit ridiculous lodging this complaint, as he's been wanting to get romantic with his wife, but he wants it to be exciting, not a chore.

His wife tasking him with getting her pregnant isn't what he signed up for. He's craving a deeper connection with her, but he's not sure how to get that back.

woman in a greenhouse full of flowers anna_gorbenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a greenhouse full of flowers

My concern is that he's addressed his frustrations already, and his wife truly doesn't care. If she did, she would have been all about rebuilding that bond.

He needs to sit her down and have a serious conversation about where their marriage stands. Like a conversation she can't brush off.

If she's not interested in having that chat, it tells him everything he needs to know: the dead bedroom is here to stay, and that will never change.

Then he has to decide for himself if that's the kind of marriage he wants to be in, but all of this aside, no, he absolutely should not have a second baby with his wife since his marriage is not good at the moment. Bad idea, buddy.

It's not fair to drag another child into this, and his wife is acting like he's just a donor or a baby daddy, not a husband or a partner she loves or respects.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 13, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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