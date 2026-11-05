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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you spent over a month dating a person who then revealed to you they have another first date planned with someone else, would you be insulted?

This 27-year-old woman has been seeing a 30-year-old man for five weeks in a row. They're officially four dates in, and she really does like him.

"He's consistent, plans things, and seems interested. Yesterday he casually mentioned he has a date this weekend with another woman he matched with before we met," she explained.

"Apparently they had plans that got rescheduled [a] couple of times, and he feels weird canceling on her now. He said he wanted to be upfront because he likes me and doesn't want to hide anything."

"We haven't discussed exclusivity, so technically he's not doing anything wrong. But something about him specifically wanting to follow through with this one date is bothering me more than I expected."

Her friend is of the opinion that she should be grateful he didn't hide this information from her, but she doesn't understand why he feels the need to go on a first date with another girl when things are great between them, according to him.

She's left wondering how she can have a conversation about how hurt she is without making this come across like she's issuing him an ultimatum.

She's not trying to force the guy into being exclusive with her, but she can't pretend that this isn't super upsetting.

I don't think it's worth having a chat with him about exclusivity, because if he is taking another girl out on a first date, that tells her everything she needs to know: he's not that interested.

woman with a white scarf PhotoBook - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with a white scarf

If he was into her, he wouldn't be entertaining another girl at all. And his reason is ridiculous, by the way, for why he's going out with this other girl. If he really liked her, he would have told that other girl that he met someone else and can't agree to a date with her.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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