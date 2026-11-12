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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 12, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you caught your ex-friend's spouse on a dating app, and this person built their entire identity around having a flawless marriage, would you spill the beans?

This 29-year-old woman had a friend from middle school she used to be super close with, but after this girl said one too many cruel things to her, their friendship came to an end, but since they're in the same social circle, she still has to see her.

It's unfortunate that she can't avoid her frenemy, but that's the price to be paid for not wanting to remove herself from the entire friend group.

"She has made sure to constantly make digs at my love life and flaunts her 'perfect marriage.' [She] and I are part of a WhatsApp group with 12 people, but every single time I come up with a topic to discuss, she swoops in to argue or shut me down unnecessarily, no matter how trivial/petty the subject is," she explained.

"I chose to not [care] in the last few years. She got married in Jan 2025, and being married became sort of her whole personality."

Several days ago, she was on a dating app when she found her frenemy's husband on there! His location is set to the zip code they moved to after their wedding.

The job he talks about in his profile is the same one he got following their nuptials. This man claims to hate being the subject of photographs on social media, yet posted a ton of shirtless photos of himself.

"So the profile can’t be an impersonation or dormant. And they’re very much still married, and open marriage is not quite the norm where I come from," she added.

"I haven’t swiped right, matched with him, contacted him, or told anyone. I’m planning to keep quiet for now, but I’m conflicted. Part of me wants to tell her, and part of me thinks that it’s not really my responsibility. I also don’t want her to think I’m doing this out of spite or jealousy."

woman texting in front of a window Sofiia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman texting in front of a window

She's left wondering if she should tell her frenemy, especially when she hasn't been nice to her for a number of years.

I'm so petty I would take screenshots of this man's dating profile and drop them right into that group chat! I don't even think it's worth adding words to accompany the mess. She can just let it marinate like that in front of everyone.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 12, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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