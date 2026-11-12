This 43-year-old man has spent the last three years with his 43-year-old fiancée, and this is not their first rodeo. What I mean by that is they were in a relationship 22 years ago, and they have two children from that time period: an 18-year-old daughter and a 22-year-old son.

They went to school together and have known one another for more than three decades, so they have a lot of history. Not long after their daughter was born, they went through a rough patch and broke up when she was just a year old.

They ultimately got back together somewhat recently, and then last year, he proposed to her. Their wedding will be taking place on New Year's Day. Their kids are thrilled about it.

Several weeks ago, his daughter signed up for Ancestry, where she uncovered a sibling she had no idea even existed. He was puzzled and asked his fiancée about it, thinking it had to be an error.

"She broke down and said that she was [assaulted] by a former colleague and conceived our daughter as a result. She said she was so ashamed and couldn't tell me and has always regretted it," he explained.

"Which makes sense why the relationship broke down, and we split up now. I said I need time to think and have been staying with my parents to think about things.

"I've told my fiancée I love her and don't blame her, but I need time to think. I've said I need to think about us getting married. We've told our daughter, and I've reassured her she's still my kid, and I love her, and this has nothing to do with her."

He is deeply hurt that his fiancée kept this information from him for 18 long years. He feels like he's built his entire life on an enormous lie.

Complicating things further, he was a victim of assault and told his fiancée about that when they got back together, and that would have been the opportunity for her to come clean. It makes him regret sharing that and being vulnerable, but he felt it was so important to tell her.

Sergio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a sunny park

He's left wondering if he's wrong to think twice about wanting to move ahead with marrying his fiancée.

I understand that this is traumatic for him, because keeping a child's paternity hidden from your partner for 18 years is wild. There was plenty of time for his fiancée to have worked up the courage to tell him.

And it does make it worse that he was open with his fiancée about the assault he experienced, but she remained silent about hers. He has every right to be upset. I think everyone in this family needs to go to therapy to help with this.

At the very least, they can postpone the wedding while he decides if this is something he can forgive, or if he can't.

What do you think?

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