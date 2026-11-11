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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 11, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you were married to someone who revealed they only tied the knot with you so that they could gain a green card, what would you do about that?

This woman has spent the last seven years married to her husband, and they have a three-year-old son together who was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism.

Right now, she's five months pregnant with their second baby. Not too long ago, her husband confessed that he only married her so he could get a green card and move to America.

"He said he already has his renewable 10-year green card and there’s nothing I can do about it. He also told me he doesn’t like touching me, that he’s only staying because of our son, and that I trapped him with my second pregnancy," she explained.

"He even said he wishes I would get hit by a car so he could become rich. I’m devastated. I feel like my entire marriage was a lie and that I was used. We’ve been sleeping in separate bedrooms, and I’ve felt emotionally and financially unsupported for a long time."

"I asked him to move out, but he refused. He said he would only leave if I called the police because he wants it documented that I kicked him out. During one confrontation, he also restrained my hands and squeezed them painfully."

She has quit speaking to her husband, blocked him on social media as well as her phone, and taken off her wedding ring. She doesn't want to be anywhere near him.

Divorcing him has crossed her mind, as well as a legal separation. She feels too overwhelmed to try to deal with getting rid of her husband, especially since it's hard on her to care for her autistic son, who requires a lot of support, therapy, and attention.

"What hurts most is knowing he could move on and live happily while I’m left dealing with the emotional, financial, and parenting responsibilities," she continued.

woman in a white dress by a garden Kaspars Suskevics - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white dress by a garden

"I love my children dearly, but I don’t want to remain in a marriage where I feel used, unwanted, and disrespected."

Ok, getting this man out of her house and far away from her has to be her top priority right now. She absolutely has to find a lawyer to help her with this one, as he sounds dangerous.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 11, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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