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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 13, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you found out that your spouse lied to you about going to a prestigious college and they actually dropped out, never to get a degree, would you be upset?

This 31-year-old woman has spent the last decade with her 37-year-old husband, and back when she first met him, he told her all about how he started his education at a community college but later transferred to a more prestigious one.

He was in one of the most competitive majors in that college and graduated, so he was kind of a big deal. Except, it turns out that he lied to her face about all of that!

"He recently admitted he never attended that university and doesn’t even have an associate degree. He landed a well-paying job while attending community college and decided to pursue that opportunity instead of finishing school," she explained.

"He was financially successful early in his career, and I never would have had an issue with that decision. But I’m in shock that he lied about it for our entire relationship."

You see, her husband managed to land a job with a tech company, and the CEO found him impressive. He was given shares and became so successful that he bought a house in cash for $600,000 at the age of 26.

"He’s now been unemployed for six years, since COVID, pursuing personal projects he believes will eventually make him wealthy rather than seeking conventional employment," she added.

She's told her husband that she's not happy with his refusal to find an actual job. Her friends and family members have generously offered to help and get her husband work, but he ignores them all.

Her husband has mentioned that he didn't want her loved ones to bail him out for fear of his lie about his college education coming to light.

woman surrounded by fall leaves GTeam - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman surrounded by fall leaves

He apparently was afraid she would divorce him upon finding out that he's a college dropout and not someone who graduated from a fancy college.

"During this time, he’s supported himself by refinancing and eventually selling his house, so we’ve continued contributing equally to our expenses," she continued.

"But his savings have now almost run out, and I’m incredibly frustrated that he let things get to this point rather than just being honest with me. He says that now the truth is out, he finally feels free to seriously pursue employment."

"I’m honestly in shock. Would you consider this a deal breaker or something you think you could move past in your marriage? He has so many wonderful qualities and has been a loving, supportive partner in many ways."

I mean, what else is her husband lying to her about if he lied about something that big? That's my biggest concern. Also, I can't believe she's been letting him sit around as an unemployed bump on a log for the last six years.

Both of those things would have me running to the nearest divorce lawyer. It sounds like they don't really have any shared assets, nor do they have kids, so a split should be relatively easy. She has to stop letting her husband drag her down. It's better to be single than put up with this.

I'm failing to see what amazing qualities this man even possesses.

Do you think this is divorce-worthy?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 13, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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