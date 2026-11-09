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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you were married to someone who threatened to divorce you after you refused to pay off the debt on the house that only they owned, what would you do?

This woman is in her 30s and is currently pregnant while worrying that her 54-year-old husband will follow through on his threat of divorcing her.

He turns 55 in February and will be retiring then. They have a prenup in place which states that she's not entitled to his house or spousal support.

She pays all of the expenses associated with the property and home they live in, which her husband owns, and the plan was for her to keep doing that after her husband retires in a few months.

Her husband has more than a million dollars saved up for his retirement, while all she has is the money from when she sold her home to move in with him.

This year, she started paying down her husband's equity loan because he wants to retire with no debt, and he's been trying to make her liquidate her savings for this purpose.

"I have expressed wanting to invest the money. He said no. He was getting increasingly pushy about the money going to pay off the equity debt, so I just made the investment into a buy-and-hold brokerage account and told him I made my decision," she explained.

"He absolutely lost it and said I have ruined our family finances (this money was never used for expenses, and I pay all the bills so he can pay down the equity debt on the house in his name)."

"He said good thing we got a prenup, and I will be on the street, and he will be okay. He also said he would bury me with a lawyer and I would have to pay him child support. I feel so hopeless and feel like I should have just given him the money."

woman wearing a denim jacket 5ph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman wearing a denim jacket

Her husband has said she betrayed him and ruined their marriage by investing her money instead of spending it on his house. She feels guilty for her decision and like she can't tell her family about what's going on, as they will view her husband differently.

Wow, why is she not the one running to file for divorce? Her husband's financially abusing her, and nothing about this marriage sounds fair. She's expected to pay all of the bills alone while he retires debt-free? That's insane.

Also, babies aren't cheap, so what, she's going to be paying for their child all alone too? I just can't imagine living the way she does and having a husband like hers.

She needs to tell her family about what's going on, and they should be looking at her husband in a different light. He's atrocious. Next, she has to speak to a lawyer so she can extract herself from this mess before her baby is born, because she can't bring a child into this.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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