If you really couldn't stand your partner's mom, would you give them an ultimatum and force them to choose between the two of you?

This 29-year-old woman has been with her 36-year-old fiancé, Jeff, for the last five years, and from the start, his mom, Linda, has been a major issue for her.

Initially, Jeff was hesitant to introduce her to his mom since there are "lasting effects" from his ex, Brittany, whom he dated 12 years ago.

After Jeff and Brittany split up, Linda remained close friends with Brittany and even hired her, but then Brittany got fired for allegedly using substances.

"Brittany named her baby after my firstborn child (13m) without my knowing, and Linda refers to him as her grandson now. One time when we were over at Linda’s house for dinner, she spent the entire time texting Brittany under the table; it makes me feel like she wants her to be Jeff’s partner rather than me," she explained.

"Linda has also never liked me. She thinks my house is disgusting because I have pets, and she likes to pretend my cooking is poison, so she cooks lunch for Jeff, and he goes there every single day to pick it up."

"In the few times she’s come over, she constantly complains because she doesn’t like my dogs and thinks anything they touch is dirty. Now she doesn’t come over at all, which I’m honestly okay with."

While Jeff dislikes how his mom acts toward her, he's not about to say anything about it. Instead, he goes out of his way to make excuses for Linda.

After Jeff proposed, Linda became irate since Jeff didn't mention that to her first. She sobbed after getting engaged because of how Linda reacted.

BullRun - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a pink coat

Then a week ago, she, Jeff, and her youngest son (who is 5) went to Linda's house. While they were there, Brittany and her son walked in like they owned the place.

As soon as Brittany noticed her, she left and closed the door behind her. It made them so uneasy that they went home. As they were heading to their car, Brittany hopped out of her car and walked right back into Linda's house. Brittany gave her a smirk as she went by.

"When we got home, I lost it on him and told him that his mom needs to remove Brittany from her life, and then I texted Linda that it makes me uncomfortable, and if she doesn’t stop keeping Brittany around, I'm leaving Jeff. She told me that I was being ridiculous," she continued.

"A week later, Jeff informed me that Brittany’s parents bought the house right beside Linda’s house, that I cannot control Linda, and that I’m in the wrong for threatening to leave him over his mom’s relationship with Brittany."

"He also told me that he knew about this last week when I told him that I am uncomfortable with his mom being so close to his ex. We have been arguing about it ever since, and I finally told him that if his mom won’t cut his ex out of her life, then we have to cut her out of our lives, because I cannot handle constantly having to deal with his ex-girlfriend."

Her friends believe this is all crazy, and she had no choice but to give Jeff an ultimatum and make him pick between her and his mom, but she's doubting herself.

She's so exhausted from arguing with Linda, and she's starting to think she might be the issue.

Does anyone else think that Brittany's kid is probably fathered by Jeff, or is it just me? The fact that Brittany named this kid after her own son is beyond weird. Beyond.

I do find it wildly unfair of her to try to force Jeff to pick her over his mom. That's not acceptable, and there's no way Jeff will pick her when he isn't fully weaned from his mom yet, despite being a grown adult.

It's also not for her to dictate who Linda can and can't be friends with.

However, I find it curious that she decided to have a baby with a man who won't stand up to his mom, especially after she already conveyed to him her feelings.

The way I see it, she can choose to be with her mama's boy and marry him, or she can leave. Jeff has already made it obvious he has no spine while not caring that Linda hates her and wants to be besties with Brittany.

What do you think?

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