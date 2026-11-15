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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 15, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you're the only one holding your marriage together and your spouse keeps threatening to leave, it's only a matter of time until you feel too done to keep trying, right?

This man has spent the last two decades married to his wife. They have two children who are about to move out of their home. He and his wife have had a turbulent marriage, and he's had to put in a ton of work to convince her not to leave him.

For a couple of years, his wife walked around telling him that as soon as the kids left the nest, she would be out of there too. Recently, he decided to call her out on that threat, and she had an interesting response.

"...She then said that she didn’t want to not have me there. We were in couples counseling while we were talking about this. I had noticed a coworker right before I told my wife she needed to make a choice," he explained.

"I didn’t mean to, but this coworker made me feel alive. I have not done anything illicit with her. I have tried hard to not end up in an emotional affair with her; we are flirting with the line of an emotional affair."

"...Both of us recognized a connection and agreed we needed boundaries and a chaperone, [and to] spend time alone when only the two of us are supposed to be working on something. It is noticeable [to] our other coworkers, and they are being respectful to help with the boundary."

He was completely planning on pretending as if he was happy in his marriage if his coworker hadn't come along and made him feel happy without doing anything at all.

His wife quit trying a long time ago, but when he did recently say that something in their marriage had to change, she's now all of a sudden making an effort.

He does believe that his wife still has love for him, but that spark is fading fast from his side. He knows he really has to just be the one to call it quits on his marriage, but he's working on gathering the courage to do that.

woman with red flowers behind her annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with red flowers behind her

I think it's sad there was an imbalance for a while, and he had to beg his wife not to leave. It's not fair to make threats like his wife did, so I don't blame him for looking outside of his marriage for attention.

He does have to leave his wife. Who cares if she still loves him? He doesn't feel the same way. I also don't believe he has to tell her about his coworker.

He can just file for divorce and see how things play out with his coworker after that. Hopefully he has better luck in finding love than the scraps his wife has given him.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 15, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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