If you figured out that your sibling has a secret child they're keeping hidden from their spouse, would you tell that person about it, or keep the secret?

This 30-year-old woman has a brother in his 40s, who is expecting a baby with his wife. The baby is set to be born next year. She enjoys amateur genealogy as a hobby, and recently, she was on Ancestry when she noticed there was a new match for a family member.

She investigated further and saw it was for a half-nephew. Now, she and her brother both have different dads, in case you're wondering how that can be.

"Looking at the last name of the kid, I recognized it as my brother’s ex gf from a decade ago (ish). He was not with his current wife until years after the kid was born, so no cheating issue," she explained.

"I told my mom, and she spoke with my brother. They plan to wait until after the baby is born to tell my SIL. She got laid off from her job a few months ago, and they’re afraid that she will go stay with her sister or leave him before the baby is born."

"I think she deserves the right to make an educated decision while she still has time (around 5 more months) without a newborn. I think telling her postpartum is an awful thing to do. They don’t want her to know because they think she will leave now (which, IMO, is her right)."

The story her brother is sticking to is that he only just found out about the kid he fathered with his ex, but she doesn't buy that at all. Her brother talked to that ex back in 2023, which caused his engagement at the time to end.

She's not a big fan of her brother's wife and honestly dislikes her, but she does believe she should know about her brother's existing kid.

She's left wondering if she would be a jerk to disclose the child to her sister-in-law.

arthurhidden - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman outside

I agree that telling her brother's wife is the right thing to do, even if she hates her guts. Also, I'm willing to bet her brother's ex probably told him in 2023, and he's known about the kid all along.

Anyway, it's not cool that her mom is down to keep that secret. Her sister-in-law is entitled to leave her brother for keeping a kid a secret from her.

What do you think?

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