Caring for a spouse after a catastrophic medical event is one of the most profound expressions of devotion, yet it frequently ushers in ambiguous loss.

If your spouse was right in front of you, but their personality was permanently altered, would you seek out companionship from someone else?

This woman's husband is currently disabled, but it wasn't always like this. He unfortunately had a massive stroke four years ago, and while he survived, he can no longer use one side of his body, and that arm is not usable for him.

While he can still technically walk, he can't go long distances at all. The stroke impacted his mental state as well as his speech, and he is no longer the same.

"He's alive, and we do okay, but he is not the man I married anymore. It's not his fault or mine. We've been married for 25 years, and he is my heart," she explained.

"I will never leave him. But I am so...lonely. I just want to be held again. To have intimacy. I work so hard to keep him healthy, and I just want to be held. It's been 4 years. I love my husband."

She's just so alone in her marriage that she really wants to sleep with another man or seek them out simply for companionship. But don't get her wrong, she's not interested in looking for love elsewhere.

"I will never leave him, and anyone I got involved with would know upfront that my husband is my top priority. He comes first. Always," she added.

She's not seeking to replace her husband or find a new one at all. As she said, divorcing her husband is out of the question since she can't abandon him.

MeganMahoneyPhotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a striped dress

She will continue to be her husband's caretaker as long as she can physically keep on doing this. She's just not sure if it would be inappropriate of her to meet her needs with another man.

"His stroke caused catastrophic brain damage. It's brought his cognitive ability down to where he is more like an 8-year-old child, she continued.

"He's like a kid now. It's not a conversation we can have. He thinks I'm his mother. So conversations about us being married and me looking for comfort elsewhere [are] not conversations he would understand."

This is such an act of love, her still being there for her husband when he's not the same. Given her circumstances, I don't find anything wrong with her looking for happiness in the arms of another man. She deserves it.

She's already doing what's best for her husband, and she should give herself permission to finally do the same thing for herself.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.