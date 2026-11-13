First loves carry a uniquely potent nostalgia, especially when a relationship ends because timing pulled two people apart. How would you feel if the love of your life from high school asked to meet up with you despite you both being married to other people?

This woman met the love of her life back when they were both 16. It was 2004, and she says they were young, dumb, and totally head over heels for one another.

They spent four years dating, and she's convinced in this actual moment that he still is the greatest love she's ever experienced, even though they were only kids, and it was so long ago.

After they graduated from college, they took a break so they could focus on getting their careers organized, assuming it would be a temporary thing.

However, that period morphed into a breakup. In time, they did come back to one another, and by then, she was working in a hospital, and he had a job with his family's company.

"For a while, I thought maybe we were getting another chance. But life had other plans. Two years later, in 2012, I entered medical school. By then, he had a girlfriend. She was their company’s in-house lawyer," she explained.

"Then, out of nowhere, he started texting me again. He told me he was willing to leave everything behind, even his girlfriend, if there was still a chance for us to work things out. I won’t lie. I still loved him. A part of me wanted to say yes so badly."

"But I couldn’t bring myself to do it. He was in a relationship, and I couldn’t bear the thought of being the reason another woman got hurt. I knew what it felt like to love him, and I couldn’t justify putting someone else through that pain."

She turned him down, and he got married to his girlfriend in 2014. She was crushed and never bounced back from the heartbreak of him choosing another woman.

JORDI CARNE SANCHEZ - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a turtleneck

She tried to move on, but got hung up on what-ifs and how things could have turned out between them. Two years later, she got married and then gave birth to her first child.

The love of her life then contacted her again, but she ignored him. He became a dad in 2018, and she remained devoted to her family.

This brings us to now. They are both married with children, and the love of her life recently sent her a message stating he wants to see her!

"He told me he still hasn’t gotten over the fact that we never ended up together. And the uncomfortable truth is, I don’t think I’ve completely gotten over him either," she added.

"It’s strange, isn’t it? How someone you haven’t been with for more than two decades can still occupy a little corner of your heart? I have a husband. He has a wife. We have children who depend on us. We have lives that we chose and commitments that we made."

"But there’s still this unanswered question between us. A chapter that never really got its ending. Part of me wants to see him just once. Maybe to finally say goodbye. Maybe to hear what he has to say."

She very well could see the man she's been clinging to, her high school sweetheart, isn't the same in 2026. There is also a part of her that's scared, because seeing him in person could be overwhelming.

She might not get the closure she's been looking for. She might just open a door that should remain closed, as they have different lives.

She feels sad that they can never have that life they pictured having all those years ago.

"We’re no longer those two teenagers who had the luxury of choosing love without considering the consequences. We’re adults now. Other people are part of our stories. Innocent people could get hurt," she said.

"Sometimes I wonder if he was truly the love of my life, or just the person I loved at a time when everything felt possible.

I don’t know if I want him back. I don’t even know if that’s what I’m hoping for."

It could be that she just wants the opportunity to grieve the life they didn't get to have along with him for a few hours.

She's left wondering whether to agree to see the love of her life, knowing she's another man's wife, or whether it's best to say nothing and leave it as it is.

"Because maybe the most miserable part of growing older is realizing that you can love someone deeply, sincerely, and for years...and still have to live the rest of your life without them," she concluded.

I really can't understand why she's thinking of imploding her marriage for some guy she loved back when she was a literal kid herself.

She's definitely looking at this with rose-colored glasses. There's no way he's the same person he was 22 years ago. It's the worst idea in the world for her to go revisiting the past with the love of her life.

I'm sure her husband would be hurt because if my spouse did that to me, I certainly would never forgive them. It might be helpful for her to stop and consider how she would feel if this were her own husband hoping to reconnect with an ex.

She needs to leave the past in the past and block this guy from being able to contact her, unless she is foolishly interested in throwing away her kids and her husband for him.

I'm also struggling with why she even thinks this guy is the greatest love of her life, as perhaps that means her husband isn't worth anything to her.

What advice do you have for her?

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